Other Prices

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|BunchBeans
|Davangere(Kar)
|8.00
|14.29
|120.00
|1000
|1400
|-
|Dharwar(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|12.00
|2650
|1750
|-
|Ghee
|Aligarh(UP)
|12.00
|-25
|2468.00
|39450
|39500
|1.41
|Kasganj(UP)
|2.00
|-55.56
|105.60
|38500
|38500
|8.45
|Gur(Jaggery)
|Chittoor(AP)
|49.00
|75
|813.00
|4000
|4000
|-
|Barhaj(UP)
|27.00
|-28.95
|4364.00
|3450
|3400
|16.16
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|20.00
|NC
|84681.00
|3250
|3250
|11.68
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|15.00
|-40
|9890.00
|3500
|3500
|23.24
|Gondal(UP)
|12.20
|8.93
|587.70
|3350
|3350
|7.20
|Shamli(UP)
|9.00
|-78.82
|5235.50
|3635
|3370
|42.55
|Bhadravathi(Kar)
|8.00
|33.33
|322.00
|3343
|3357
|-
|Srirangapattana(Kar)
|6.00
|100
|388.00
|2700
|3200
|-6.90
|Maigalganj(UP)
|5.50
|-15.38
|4122.00
|3180
|3145
|63.92
|Aligarh(UP)
|5.00
|-58.33
|1840.00
|3150
|3200
|23.53
|Hospet(Kar)
|4.00
|100
|12.00
|3500
|3000
|-
|Rudauli(UP)
|3.40
|-10.53
|286.50
|3280
|3290
|-
|Bangalore(Kar)
|3.00
|-88.46
|1747.00
|4300
|4450
|NC
|Rampur(UP)
|3.00
|-25
|72.00
|3030
|3025
|6.32
|Sultanpur(UP)
|3.00
|-25
|73.00
|3675
|3650
|-
|Ajuha(UP)
|3.00
|50
|85.80
|3500
|3450
|20.69
|Karvi(UP)
|2.50
|25
|101.00
|3040
|3050
|0.16
|Mirzapur(UP)
|2.00
|-33.33
|138.50
|3685
|3675
|9.67
|Naugarh(UP)
|2.00
|25
|209.20
|3540
|3380
|13.10
|Achalda(UP)
|2.00
|100
|69.20
|3450
|3500
|27.31
|Kasganj(UP)
|1.80
|20
|132.50
|3150
|3110
|16.67
|Konch(UP)
|1.80
|20
|61.90
|2950
|2930
|-7.81
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|1.60
|33.33
|82.00
|3500
|3400
|12.00
|Khair(UP)
|1.50
|NC
|300.10
|3250
|3250
|20.37
|Shahganj(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|17.00
|3740
|3500
|6.55
|Soharatgarh(UP)
|1.20
|50
|100.00
|3540
|3410
|13.28
|Khalilabad(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|71.30
|3600
|3550
|21.62
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|188.20
|3500
|3400
|-
|Fatehpur(UP)
|0.80
|NC
|70.60
|3910
|3925
|-2.49
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|0.60
|-50
|29.10
|3300
|3300
|-
|Muskara(UP)
|0.60
|-57.14
|21.50
|3050
|2950
|NC
|Rajgir
|Pune(Hadapsar)(Mah)
|50.00
|NC
|240.00
|6
|4
|-
|Taramira
|Suratgarh(Raj)
|48.00
|-9.43
|1580.00
|3360
|3380
|-10.18
|Goluwala(Raj)
|15.00
|-51.61
|552.00
|3258
|3391
|-
|Beawar(Raj)
|5.20
|30
|174.60
|3425
|3375
|-8.67
|Bijay Nagar(Raj)
|1.10
|57.14
|45.60
|3340
|3340
|1.21
