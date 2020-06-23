Other Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:43:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Davangere(Kar)8.0014.29120.0010001400-
Dharwar(Kar)1.00NC12.0026501750-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-252468.0039450395001.41
Kasganj(UP)2.00-55.56105.6038500385008.45
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)49.0075813.0040004000-
Barhaj(UP)27.00-28.954364.003450340016.16
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00NC84681.003250325011.68
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-409890.003500350023.24
Gondal(UP)12.208.93587.70335033507.20
Shamli(UP)9.00-78.825235.503635337042.55
Bhadravathi(Kar)8.0033.33322.0033433357-
Srirangapattana(Kar)6.00100388.0027003200-6.90
Maigalganj(UP)5.50-15.384122.003180314563.92
Aligarh(UP)5.00-58.331840.003150320023.53
Hospet(Kar)4.0010012.0035003000-
Rudauli(UP)3.40-10.53286.5032803290-
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-88.461747.0043004450NC
Rampur(UP)3.00-2572.00303030256.32
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-2573.0036753650-
Ajuha(UP)3.005085.803500345020.69
Karvi(UP)2.5025101.00304030500.16
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33138.50368536759.67
Naugarh(UP)2.0025209.203540338013.10
Achalda(UP)2.0010069.203450350027.31
Kasganj(UP)1.8020132.503150311016.67
Konch(UP)1.802061.9029502930-7.81
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6033.3382.003500340012.00
Khair(UP)1.50NC300.103250325020.37
Shahganj(UP)1.50-2517.00374035006.55
Soharatgarh(UP)1.2050100.003540341013.28
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC71.303600355021.62
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC188.2035003400-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80NC70.6039103925-2.49
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-5029.1033003300-
Muskara(UP)0.60-57.1421.5030502950NC
Rajgir
Pune(Hadapsar)(Mah)50.00NC240.0064-
Taramira
Suratgarh(Raj)48.00-9.431580.0033603380-10.18
Goluwala(Raj)15.00-51.61552.0032583391-
Beawar(Raj)5.2030174.6034253375-8.67
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.1057.1445.60334033401.21
