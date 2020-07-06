Other Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:36:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Dalda
Lohardaga(Jha)3.00-14.2945.8090009000-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.5013.642538.0039500395001.54
Gur(Jaggery)
Chittoor(AP)40.005.26958.0043004000-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.0014.292555.003950376032.55
Gorakhpur(UP)40.0014.29421.3037553760-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.005084751.003250327011.68
Barhaj(UP)23.0043.754477.003480348017.17
Lucknow(UP)16.00128.571896.50345034607.81
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.006509929.503500350023.24
Golagokarnath(UP)15.00-6.252050.003250327522.64
Gondal(UP)11.70-0.85633.60335033507.20
Muradabad(UP)11.00NC1510.60316031505.33
Hapur(UP)10.00-601927.503070300027.92
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00-301563.003500345025.00
Soharatgarh(UP)7.00775107.803690355018.08
Raath(UP)6.50-79.37952.5034003100-
Paliakala(UP)6.5062.5118.103230325020.30
Haathras(UP)6.00500166.503700310027.59
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50NC274.603150313014.55
Mathura(UP)5.0011.11813.603200315018.52
Aligarh(UP)4.50-251857.503800310049.02
Firozabad(UP)4.3016.22350.4034503450-
Kopaganj(UP)4.20-40203.903665342516.53
Bijnaur(UP)4.00-27.2770.103150312021.86
Hardoi(UP)3.50-50562.2032603190-
Karvi(UP)3.5034.62113.3030303040-0.16
Mainpuri(UP)3.20-20254.103140314016.30
Farukhabad(UP)3.00-14.29435.503500355022.81
Rampur(UP)3.00NC83.60304030206.67
Faizabad(UP)2.80-37.78177.504000398017.65
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.6794.103450340018.97
Srirangapattana(Kar)2.00-33.33393.003200300010.34
Atarra(UP)2.00-20122.00306030600.33
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-20466.203680362518.71
Lalitpur(UP)2.00NC244.7027802780-24.66
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC140.50367536859.38
Orai(UP)2.0033.3310.9027002900-
Achalda(UP)2.00NC76.403700370036.53
Devariya(UP)2.00-20154.103670364019.93
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3371.90352035008.31
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC28.5034003230-
Tundla(UP)2.0033.3382.303150314019.32
Kayamganj(UP)1.8020454.103570355019.80
Konch(UP)1.805066.6029802950-6.88
Gazipur(UP)1.60-54.29256.20364036508.66
Amroha(UP)1.50-31.823221.4032253375-
Etah(UP)1.50-16.67110.903150315010.92
Etawah(UP)1.50-25360.503650360026.30
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-25212.503250325062.50
Utraula(UP)1.50-6.2517.6034503400-
Bharthna(UP)1.50-31.8271.603825355029.66
Baberu(UP)1.101029.1030503050-
Naanpara(UP)1.1083.3378.403560357520.68
Badayoun(UP)1.00-71.43822.803040313510.55
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-44.4476.9039253910-2.12
Mahoba(UP)1.00-37.5104.30312031002.63
Sahiyapur(UP)1.002586.903600352015.20
Kannauj(UP)1.00-16.6784.003300325011.86
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-16.6763.604010397020.42
Chorichora(UP)1.00-16.67107.503740375028.97
Chandoli(UP)0.90-4013.10365036008.15
Achnera(UP)0.70NC34.003140312018.49
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6786.303660352522.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)0.70-5029.6032003135-
Maudaha(UP)0.7016.6726.80308030351.99
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC111.803710340015.94
Taramira
Merta City(Raj)63.0021.62409.4033603485-18.66
Bagru(Raj)12.10317.24168.0033503350-17.28
Suratgarh(Raj)12.00-84.811946.0032803280-12.32
WheatAtta
Lohardaga(Jha)18.0028.57346.0029002900-
Published on July 06, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.