Other Prices

as on : 19-09-2020 07:35:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)5.00NC1342.003200360014.29
Davangere(Kar)3.00NC276.0040003300-
DryFodder
Jhansi(UP)18.009.09938.40515520-14.17
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-403462.0039850399002.44
Kasganj(UP)2.50-16.67235.4039400397003.68
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)54.00506330.503450357035.29
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00503050.003900393015.73
Agra(UP)28.00-3.452513.003700365013.85
Gorakhpur(UP)25.0085.191119.3040404040-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.0021.21700.003900389012.39
Golagokarnath(UP)14.00-12.52487.00335032503.40
Chittoor(AP)13.00-351843.0040004000-
Barhaj(UP)13.00-7.145180.703950392020.80
Lakhimpur(UP)12.009.0985254.5033403340-0.30
Amroha(UP)7.0010018.0036353655-
Muradabad(UP)7.0016.671809.603450344015.00
Hardoi(UP)7.0016.67720.203590352015.06
Aligarh(UP)6.00-14.292056.503850390021.84
Ghaziabad(UP)5.50101655.403525352510.16
Ballia(UP)5.00-16.67329.50387538505.87
Hapur(UP)5.00252045.00335033508.06
Maigalganj(UP)5.00254153.003300327070.10
Kopaganj(UP)5.0019.05299.404000397512.36
Vilthararoad(UP)5.00-5041.0041004100-
Sirsaganj(UP)5.0025442.10370036507.09
Jafarganj(UP)5.00-50501.004050405028.57
Azamgarh(UP)4.50125558.004025400013.06
Saharanpur(UP)4.0033.332454.003510350015.08
Karvi(UP)4.00NC180.704000400015.44
Mahoba(UP)3.50-23.91167.30326031006.89
Firozabad(UP)3.20-11.11475.8036003580-
Mathura(UP)3.20-8.57917.303580346010.15
Paliakala(UP)3.10-26.19250.70335032706.35
Etawah(UP)3.0020414.30382538506.99
Faizabad(UP)3.00NC252.004230420013.71
Tundla(UP)3.00-72.73124.803710370014.15
Lucknow(UP)2.8027.271966.20380037009.83
Badayoun(UP)2.7022.73878.10346034408.13
Mainpuri(UP)2.60-7.14326.90369036208.53
Shikohabad(UP)2.5025260.003625360043.56
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025517.503680367011.85
Ajuha(UP)2.50NC171.404150420025.76
Tulsipur(UP)2.5066.6769.6038503850-
Bharthna(UP)2.504.17110.00390039009.55
Jhansi(UP)2.40-4182.10284028407.78
Srirangapattana(Kar)2.00-66.67659.0030003100-10.45
Kosikalan(UP)2.0011.11196.203700355014.73
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-20288.303100298518.77
Rampur(UP)2.00-9.09144.703670364522.33
Pilibhit(UP)2.00-42.86779.50344033958.18
Utraula(UP)1.8012.566.1038503850-
Konch(UP)1.60-36122.0031003150-4.62
Raath(UP)1.606.671063.5042004200-
Auraiya(UP)1.50-25113.50390038505.98
Nawabganj(UP)1.50NC56.3038203800-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.50NC198.003900375010.48
Shadabad(UP)1.5015.3816.5037003650-
Balrampur(UP)1.50-40120.80370037008.03
Dadri(UP)1.505094.503500352012.90
Rasda(UP)1.50-2515.3038203760-
Chorichora(UP)1.5025156.604015394013.26
Basti(UP)1.4016.67122.404020398013.56
Choubepur(UP)1.30-18.7543.704285432517.40
Rudauli(UP)1.308.33309.9036403580-
Kasganj(UP)1.20NC173.903710366011.08
Meerut(UP)1.20-20582.2035303450-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.1010116.304030400013.84
Atarra(UP)1.00-16.67168.604025402517.52
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.3355.103600360020.00
Etah(UP)1.00NC139.303700365013.85
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC101.50362536607.09
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-85.7110362.503510354013.59
Orai(UP)1.00NC39.5035503500-
Unnao(UP)1.00-33.3331.70337532757.14
Achalda(UP)1.00NC128.603900390011.40
Partaval(UP)1.00-5082.60397539508.16
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC4.0039003700-
Shahganj(UP)1.00NC27.60396038104.21
Purulia(WB)1.00-33.3327.003600335020.00
Baberu(UP)0.905049.104015395024.50
Mauranipur(UP)0.80NC28.10300029005.26
Soharatgarh(UP)0.7016.67129.104000395012.99
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC105.104025403529.84
Chandoli(UP)0.60-2531.50387538755.87
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-25111.604225423010.75
Naanpara(UP)0.60-25104.60364036257.06
Muskara(UP)0.60-6049.703450330050.00
Rajgir
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.30312.5315.0055005540-29.03
Palanpur(Guj)3.00233.331884.8054025490-13.80

Published on September 19, 2020
