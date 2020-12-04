Other Prices

as on : 04-12-2020 02:14:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)450.0012.565080.5027402770-8.05
Shamli(UP)230.009.528229.50267026600.19
Kiratpur(UP)90.00-18.18966.00245024504.26
Muradabad(UP)55.00-8.332091.00317031807.46
Maigalganj(UP)50.00-28.571520.002700266025.58
Barhaj(UP)37.008.824283.703580358027.86
Khatauli(UP)32.5032.65983.502640261520.55
Aligarh(UP)30.00-14.292651.50305030003.39
Chittoor(AP)24.0071.432980.0040004300-
Hasanpur(UP)22.007.3285.0018001800-
Gorakhpur(UP)22.0046.671824.70360036201.69
Mathura(UP)16.0023.08667.3029602900-5.73
Farukhabad(UP)13.00100368.4028002900-5.08
Golagokarnath(UP)13.00-7.142060.0027602750-10.97
Bhadravathi(Kar)8.00-11.11467.0035873730-
Mainpuri(UP)7.507.14453.6030103020-2.90
Gondal(UP)6.804.621033.8035503550-2.20
Chandausi(UP)6.00-20274.50317531700.95
Maharajganj(UP)6.0010080.003300320010.00
Khurja(UP)5.50-8.33119.002800284010.24
Vishalpur(UP)5.50-63.33380.30319031503.57
Pilibhit(UP)4.5012.5371.30318032002.25
Hospet(Kar)4.0033.3338.0029503700-
Badayoun(UP)4.00-20729.7031603175-0.47
Robertsganj(UP)4.0060106.70382538708.51
Lucknow(UP)3.5029.631451.10345035006.98
Ajuha(UP)3.5016.67230.70365037008.96
Mahoba(UP)3.2014.29243.403310331516.14
Kasganj(UP)3.007.14170.703260325010.88
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC165.10381539507.46
Naugarh(UP)3.0036.36139.30345037800.15
Karvi(UP)2.80-6.67193.903690368011.82
Mothkur(UP)2.60-30.103100--
Lalitpur(UP)2.50NC218.203140316014.39
Balrampur(UP)2.5025188.1032003200-5.88
Fatehpur(UP)2.20-12122.80376037504.88
Basti(UP)2.1023.53162.10350034502.34
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.00233.3369.303600400020.00
Orai(UP)2.002580.903500355018.64
Soharatgarh(UP)2.005.26120.1034503450-3.09
Nawabganj(UP)1.706.2587.5035003500-
Khair(UP)1.50-25304.6031003700NC
Choubepur(UP)1.4016.6794.30370037401.37
Rampur(UP)1.00-16.67176.803250325012.07
Achalda(UP)1.00NC150.20330033008.20
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.67127.00304030604.83
Bangarmau(UP)0.80-202.6030003250-
Naanpara(UP)0.8014.2987.103550355020.34
Muskara(UP)0.80-2073.6031503250-7.35
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6784.10361037002.12
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC51.20340038003.03
Safdarganj(UP)0.60NC50.10352035209.32
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)5.00-66.672128.8046424925-30.06
Sugar
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-7.6950.0034703470-
Vishalpur(UP)12.00-24.003370--
Mawana(UP)3.002015.0033503340-

Published on December 04, 2020
