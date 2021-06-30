Over 3 lakh kg less tea on offer for Coonoor auctions

A volume of 22.37 lakh kg is being offered for Sale No: 26 of the auction of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

It is as much as 3.55 lakh kg less than the offer for the last auctions.

The volume offered includes some teas unsold in previous auctions but substantial quantity is fresh arrival of the teas manufactured with the green leaf plucked after the recent unseasonal but favourable rains.

Of the 22.37 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 21 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.37 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 92,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 16.61 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 45,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.39 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 17.53 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 5.84 lakh kg, Dust grades.

Two grades of tea from the small-scale bought leaf tea factory Homedale Tea Factory topped the entire auction last week, beating the prices from even corporates. Its CTC Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd bought it for ₹305 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed it and topped the CTC Leaf auction, fetching ₹301 a kg. No other tea could cross the ₹ 300/kg mark.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹80-82 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹150-189 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged at ₹ 80-87 and for the best grades, ₹ 161-206.