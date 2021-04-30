Palakkad rail division ships power tillers to Assam

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway made the first shipment of power tillers from Palakkad to Assam during the current financial year on Friday.

Jerin G Anand, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Palakkad, told BusinessLine that the division loaded 546 power tillers manufactured at the Kanjikode unit of the Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation (KAMCO) Ltd to Changsari near Guwahati.

He said the power tillers should reach their destination in four-five days. It would require more than 10 days, if these power tillers are transported by road. Additionally, road transportation requires transhipments at some points, he said.

The Railway Department has provided additional facilities such as ramps, improved lighting facilities, and fully paved concreted surface for facilitating the loading of power tillers from Palakkad, he said.

Stating that Palakkad division had loaded four rakes of power tillers to different destinations in India during the last fiscal, he said now it is expecting to load seven-eight rakes of power tillers from Palakkad.

The power tillers are transported in NMG (new modified goods) rakes. NMG rake is used for sending cars, tractors etc. The power tillers were transported in parcel vans, BCN rakes earlier, he said.

The main loading activity of Palakkad division takes place in Karnataka’s Mangaluru region. Anand said that loading is also picking up in Palakkad now.

KAMCO is a Kerala Government undertaking for the manufacture of agricultural machinery such as power tillers and diesel engines.