Parag Milk Foods announces fund raising plan

Parag Milk Foods on Monday said it plans to raise a total of ₹316 crore by preferential allotment of equity shares, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) and other instruments from IFC and Sixth Sense Venture Advisors and promoters.

IFC and Sixth Sense Venture Advisors will invest ₹155 crore and ₹50 crore, respectively. Promoter and family will further invest ₹111 crore, maintaining the promoter stake at 46 per cent, Parag Milk Foods said in a regulatory filing.

Parag Milk Foods said this fundraising is subject to shareholder's approval in the ensuing extraordinary general meeting scheduled on April 26, 2021, as well as regulatory approvals.

Parag Milk Foods said International Finance Corporation (IFC) is proposing an investment of up to ₹155 crore by way of subscription to the preferential issue of equity shares and subscription of FCCBs in addition to a proposed subscription to NCDs of ₹150 crore committed in December.

Sixth Sense Venture Advisors has proposed an investment of ₹50 crore by way of preferential allotment of 45,04,505 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at a price of ₹111 each, the company said.

As per the regulatory filing, the promoters will invest ₹111 crore that includes a preferential allotment of 50,00,000 convertible share warrants in the name of Devendra Prakash Shah along with 50,00,000 to Netra Pritam Shah, convertible into equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each fully paid up, on a preferential basis, for ₹111.

Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods said, “The funds that will be raised through FCCB will be utilised for meeting our capex requirements over the next two years and would free up our cash flows during that period.

Additionally, preferential shares and warrants would be utilised to reduce short-term debt limits and enhance working capital for future growth. He said this would provide enough firepower to bolster the balance sheet and propel the company for future growth.