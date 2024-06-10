John Distilleries’ Paul John Whisky has announced a partnership with Swiss duty-free retailer Avolta Duty Free to unveil an exclusive single cask release for global travellers at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. This single cask single malt expression will be available duty-free at Terminal 2 in limited quantities.

As part of this partnership with Avolta, 228 bottles of the non-age statement (NAS) single-cask whiskey, priced at $300 per bottle, will be available for sale at the Bengaluru airport. The single-cask Unpeated Madeira whiskey was crafted on the tropical coast of Goa.

The brand is also slated to release an annual edition of Paul John Single Malt for Christmas this year, an annual tradition since 2018. The batch usually contains 7,000 bottles and is available across all markets, i.e., 44 countries and 18 States in India.

Speaking about further launches and plans for expansion, Paul P John, Chairman of John Distilleries, told businessline, “We’re open to anything that makes extra economic sense. We already have a presence in major countries, but we will gradually keep expanding as opportunities arise. There is a lot of work to be done in the existing countries. It is a big challenge since alcohol is very restricted and has its own complications, with different laws in each region. We are steering through all those things.” He added that there are many exciting experiments underway for John Distilleries and that the company aims to establish itself in more countries while digging its heels in India.:

The company has witnessed a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the past few years. It is planning to maintain this growth momentum in the upcoming fiscal year too.

(With inputs from bl intern Vidushi Nautiyal)