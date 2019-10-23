Poultry Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:33:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Duck
Sonamura(Tri)65.00-130.00500--
Harappana Halli(Kar)46.00-92.00550--
Sonamura(Tri)3.60-7.2018000--
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-4.004525--
Published on October 23, 2019
TOPICS
poultry