Poultry Prices

as on : 30-10-2019 02:36:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Duck
Sonamura(Tri)55.00-15.38240.00500500-
Jhansi(UP)12.20121.8235.4066406625-
Sonamura(Tri)3.50-2.7814.201800018000-
Published on October 30, 2019
