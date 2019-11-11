Poultry Prices

as on : 11-11-2019 02:50:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Egg
Sonamura(Tri)4.2010018.601800018000-
Gopiganj(UP)1.50-3.003000--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC68.004550462551.67
Published on November 11, 2019
TOPICS
poultry