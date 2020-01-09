Poultry Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Fish,Poultry & Egg Market, Gazipur(Del)488.93-977.864000--
Boxonagar(Tri)61.0052.5202.00350350-
Sonamura(Tri)60.00-120.00300--
Jhansi(UP)4.20-8.4010040--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-2.004450-48.33
Sonamura(Tri)0.90-1.8018000--
Boxonagar(Tri)0.80-1.6025000--
Published on January 09, 2020
TOPICS
poultry