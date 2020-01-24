Poultry Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)118.00293.33416.00400450-
Egg
Sonamura(Tri)4.20133.3312.002000020000-
Jhansi(UP)4.00-8.0010035-60.95
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-2.004650-55.00
Published on January 24, 2020
