Price of pulses rises in Indore mandis

Despite subdued physical demand, rise in chana future lifted pulse seeds’ prices in Indore mandis with masur (bold) here on Friday rose to ₹5,700 a quintal. Compared to last week masur is ruling ₹100 higher. Urad (bold) also ruled higher at ₹6,500-6,700 a quintal (up ₹200 from last week), while moong (bold) rose to ₹6,600-6,750 a quintal. Moong (average) on the other hand was quoted at ₹5,200- 5,800. Reports of damage to moong and urad crops in Karnataka and States has also added to uptrend in moong and urad. Rise in future and declining government stock with NAFED releasing large volume of chana to government for distributing to the poor people under welfare schemes have added to uptrend in chana with chana (kanta) today rising to ₹5,100 a quintal.