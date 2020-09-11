Despite subdued physical demand, rise in chana future lifted pulse seeds’ prices in Indore mandis with masur (bold) here on Friday rose to ₹5,700 a quintal. Compared to last week masur is ruling ₹100 higher. Urad (bold) also ruled higher at ₹6,500-6,700 a quintal (up ₹200 from last week), while moong (bold) rose to ₹6,600-6,750 a quintal. Moong (average) on the other hand was quoted at ₹5,200- 5,800. Reports of damage to moong and urad crops in Karnataka and States has also added to uptrend in moong and urad. Rise in future and declining government stock with NAFED releasing large volume of chana to government for distributing to the poor people under welfare schemes have added to uptrend in chana with chana (kanta) today rising to ₹5,100 a quintal.
Agri Business
Price of pulses rises in Indore mandis
Our Correspondent
Indore |
Updated on
September 11, 2020
Published on
September 11, 2020
×
Published on
September 11, 2020
Price of pulses rises in Indore mandis
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kia Sonet test drive review
We test-drive the new sub-compact SUV from Kia to find out what its USPs are. Is it the best yet? And should ...
The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
Merc’s flagship saloon is reborn with more ‘chips’ on its shoulder
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
Samsung Galaxy M51 is for unstoppable users
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
Rise in downgrades of ICRA-rated security receipts would necessitate higher provisioning by banks
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
Avenues to invest in silver
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
Why you shouldn't delay repaying loans anymore
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
Loan options for property owners
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
Modiano in Malayalam
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Two words, two worlds
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
It’s a time of reckoning for the economy
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
‘Fact is, we rescued each other’
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
Why are we not wearing the game?
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Getting India together
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
Are brands really scoring at IPL?
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
The rise and rise of subscription commerce
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India goes bananas over export prospects
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Exit co-ops, enter farmer producer cooperatives
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
Covid-19: A blessing in disguise
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...