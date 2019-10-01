Pulses Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:46:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)178.00-39.862668.008500850032.81
Siliguri(WB)56.0024.44469.008000800023.08
Dibrugarh(ASM)50.00NC190.0066506650-
Haathras(UP)30.00-82.36705.704400440023.94
Haathras(UP)15.00-78.57690.007000700022.81
Giridih(Jha)8.65-15.8666.988200840024.24
Sitapur(UP)8.50-26.09108.006700650019.64
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-12.5184.006400595036.17
Basti(UP)6.002029.0080457900-
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67104.008100815029.60
Dadri(UP)5.00NC108.0056005550-
Asansol(WB)4.507.1493.358000730035.59
Kosikalan(UP)4.0014.2952.007950802031.84
Aligarh(UP)3.00-4053.005100510061.90
Khurja(UP)3.00NC80.508180817034.43
Agra(UP)3.00-50126.5080508050-
Karvi(UP)3.005032.704975501042.14
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.708037.106800680021.43
Kasganj(UP)2.50NC18.5080007950-
Agra(UP)2.50-16.67122.005170515038.98
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2510.5080008050-
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC16.507000700025.00
Sandila(UP)1.50-3.007690--
Fatehpur(UP)1.303014.408120788029.09
Puwaha(UP)1.20507.2072007500-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC13.0047004600-
Achalda(UP)1.00-2.008000--
Bindki(UP)1.0066.676.507980780027.68
Puranpur(UP)0.80-207.0077607700-
Unnao(UP)0.60-14.296.0079007770-
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)6.00200105.0053004300-17.19
Beans
Gauripur(ASM)200.00-23.082030.0032003200-
Bangalore(Kar)124.00-28.741821.006600740030.69
Bangalore(Kar)81.00-36.721695.008000797523.08
Bangalore(Kar)76.00-2.561030.00505049501.00
Siliguri(WB)55.00NC2820.0065006000NC
Siliguri(WB)52.00-5.452820.0060006000-7.69
Bijay Nagar(Raj)51.70256.55296.205800470036.47
Bangalore(Kar)25.00-51.92369.006600665018.92
Aligarh(UP)25.0025710.005250525014.13
Agra(UP)25.004.17658.005200505013.04
Barhaj(UP)25.00-10.71481.00510051009.68
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)15.6029050.605800397841.46
Badayoun(UP)10.00100103.105100516014.35
Mehrauni(UP)8.00NC210.503970391011.83
Sitapur(UP)7.30-8.75171.00496049500.10
Kolar(Kar)7.00-12.5120.003500230059.09
Sitapur(UP)7.00-6.67247.706410623014.67
Karvi(UP)7.0016.67226.00415040859.93
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00NC210.605145510011.85
Dadri(UP)6.00NC219.00560056001.82
Dadri(UP)6.0020235.0064006500-2.29
Dadri(UP)6.00-25267.0051505250-3.74
Badayoun(UP)5.002562.205730572056.99
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0011.1158.0056505580-
Asansol(WB)5.00-5.66312.757000680020.69
Pilibhit(UP)4.50NC92.60497050107.34
Visavadar(Guj)4.20-2.3323.3628753955-28.48
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.00-44.4457.6052005200-
Kohima(Nag)4.0033.3348.0041004300NC
Khurja(UP)4.00-42.86365.50513051404.69
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00NC61.00515051358.88
Dadri(UP)4.00NC223.0056005600-5.88
Agra(UP)3.5016.67214.50565055505.61
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)3.00-75229.70395140606.78
Khurja(UP)3.00-40124.0056505600-
Agra(UP)3.0020245.006820687020.07
Charra(UP)2.502535.605200512512.43
Kasganj(UP)2.50-16.6738.1067506780-
Khurja(UP)2.50-44.44284.5063256325-
Agra(UP)2.50-16.67199.504920486043.86
Haathras(UP)2.5025273.107100705031.48
Gangapur City(Raj)2.4060406.30393338054.46
Honnali(Kar)2.0010022.0015001120200.00
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC65.0030002400114.29
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.1136.405130511011.28
Farukhabad(UP)1.505043.70475048002.59
Puwaha(UP)1.505010.90480046506.67
Maudaha(UP)1.50-4032.30410039506.49
Naugarh(UP)1.2071.4324.6051505125-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC6.8077007700-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC16.0043004450-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC40.00470047005.62
Basti(UP)1.00-37.538.405150510010.04
Puwaha(UP)1.00-16.6710.606900685025.45
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00NC50.00492049202.29
Sandila(UP)1.00-33.335.0048504810-
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC28.3746502550138.46
Bindki(UP)0.9012.519.50503048208.87
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)0.9012.534.5040754075-
Fatehpur(UP)0.8033.3323.906735671510.41
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-6533.4038004000-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-12.517.2054355430-1.18
Bindki(UP)0.70-12.516.20644064406.45
Unnao(UP)0.60NC7.306950682535.61
Bilsi(UP)0.60-1.205100--
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)74.00-44.781343.008400840021.74
Bangalore(Kar)72.00-20804.00560056009.80
Siliguri(WB)58.005.45484.007500750015.38
Bangalore(Kar)52.00-29.73626.00680066000.74
Gauripur(ASM)30.0017.65285.0065006500-
Rura(UP)25.5034.21161.5049004900-
Beawar(Raj)25.2030.5769.7051004750-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)14.40-11.6650.105000540032.80
Haathras(UP)10.00-50.25167.406300594529.90
Khategaon(MP)9.30-58.41120.4753515000-
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.4012.2833.00675067500.75
Dadri(UP)6.00NC87.007250730016.00
Dadri(UP)5.00NC47.0062006200-
Asansol(WB)5.00-3.8576.208800860018.92
Haathras(UP)4.00-73.33158.007300720023.73
Aligarh(UP)3.005024.005500545014.58
Agra(UP)3.00NC89.505520546010.40
Agra(UP)3.002080.0072007250-
Khurja(UP)2.00-66.6748.0070507035-
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.9018.756.4039114375-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.50-51.616.1050005500-
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00NC4.0050115198-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-71.4321.305400540016.13
Bindki(UP)0.70-12.57.906900680012.20
Fatehpur(UP)0.60NC6.707020680015.08
GreenPeas
Bangalore(Kar)113.003666.67684.00770076007.69
Ropar(Pun)6.00-62.5858.0070003500337.50
Sri Madhopur(Raj)1.30-82.67516.1035603750-11.57
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)70.00-20.45852.0054005400NC
Sitapur(UP)15.00NC325.005730542014.60
Bankura Sadar(WB)14.00-28.006800--
Haathras(UP)6.00-82.86365.506100600015.09
Dadri(UP)6.00NC229.00630062004.13
Khurja(UP)2.50NC115.5064156425-
Bindki(UP)0.80-11.1116.40538052805.91
Peas(Dry)
Mehrauni(UP)14.00-6.67263.504810478028.27
Sahiyapur(UP)9.5026.67229.204960494519.23
Asansol(WB)7.0012.9259.795800590013.73
Chandausi(UP)4.00NC122.004980472060.13
Basti(UP)1.60-6095.204950493017.44
Naugarh(UP)1.50-37.559.9049704945-
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.2999.0048504800-7.62
Maudaha(UP)1.40-6.6716.3048004900-
Published on October 01, 2019
pulses (commodity)