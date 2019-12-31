Pulses Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:09:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Rudauli(UP)35.00845.95422.6052105235-
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.50-13.33233.007700770014.93
Gazipur(UP)5.2023.81328.60510051004.94
Gazipur(UP)4.2031.25266.60570057006.15
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.30-47.62413.00530053002.91
Gazipur(UP)2.0066.67278.707720772025.53
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC73.0048004900-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC261.405255525013.01
Anandnagar(UP)0.80NC12.2052655275-
Naugarh(UP)0.80-2088.2052505225-
Vilaspur(UP)0.684.6227.4970407120-
GreenPeas
Gazipur(UP)6.0071.4330.805000447513.38
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)44.00-8.335682.00580058007.41
Gazipur(UP)3.0036.36258.70550055405.77
Peas(Dry)
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-50.005200-73.33
Gazipur(UP)6.5025119.005400540010.20
Naugarh(UP)1.50-16.67179.305255524010.05
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.512.6052355245-
Published on December 31, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)