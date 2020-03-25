Pulses Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Kolar(Kar)9.00125253.0023003700-55.77
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC62.009600960031.51
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC31.00660071004.76
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC9.007600760011.76
GreenPeas
Rishikesh(Utr)2.20-53.1910.4027001370377.88
Published on March 25, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)