Pulses Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Barhaj(UP)45.0021.62700.00528052801.15
Holenarsipura(Kar)2.00-2.003000--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-5096.0070003600133.33
Published on April 14, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)