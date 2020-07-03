Pulses Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:41:48 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Tarapur(Guj)31.30263.95101.6944873879-
Basti(UP)10.00122.2290.10586058602.09
Basti(UP)8.0022074.708815882040.81
Ballia(UP)6.001009.0057255650-
Ballia(UP)4.00-2099.0049354940-
Mehrauni(UP)2.50-16.6710.005100500029.11
Soharatgarh(UP)2.2037.55.40483049357.69
Basti(UP)1.60-36123.80497049701.43
Mathura(UP)1.60-11.11128.208800885033.33
Fatehpur(UP)1.5087.558.90566056508.22
Fatehpur(UP)1.50114.2966.308590858525.22
Fatehpur(UP)1.2010028.308875887525.89
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-23.087.8062806855-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-50145.0016001600-70.91
Fatehpur(UP)1.0011.1154.00491048854.91
Mawana(UP)1.0042.868.2048604870-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0042.8650.00587558805.57
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-1053.9049804975-1.97
Basti(UP)0.70-0.704850--
Tarapur(Guj)0.64-92.56101.6928093879-
MasurDal
Basti(UP)7.5015020.0063506350-
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-47.3717.206050590015.68
Peas(Dry)
Basti(UP)5.0066.67249.20475047302.59
Ballia(UP)2.00-2074.005650565018.95
Soharatgarh(UP)1.505036.5047104715-1.26
Published on July 03, 2020
