Pulses Prices

as on : 11-09-2020 02:22:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Haathras(UP)35.00-304519.70800080006.67
Arasikere(Kar)27.0068.75766.0055005500-
Rajkot(Guj)20.0033.331052.70525055003.96
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0025387.30580057803.57
Ghaziabad(UP)10.0025475.00840084502.44
Mahoba(UP)9.009.76505.2048804900-3.56
Robertsganj(UP)8.5088.89247.708435845026.84
Devariya(UP)7.20-2.7359.80844584454.91
Azamgarh(UP)7.00-12.5277.10840084204.67
Faizabad(UP)7.0016.67266.80840085006.33
Gondal(UP)6.40-1.54152.30840084001.20
Gundlupet(Kar)4.00-42.8619.0055005300-
Saharanpur(UP)4.0033.33232.90840084202.94
Mirzapur(UP)3.5016.67223.50840084153.13
Chorichora(UP)3.5016.67313.80844084608.21
Kosikalan(UP)3.007.14220.00846084509.87
Dadri(UP)3.00-25245.00835082802.45
Dadri(UP)3.00-25227.00570056001.79
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.8021.7438.7080008000-5.88
Aligarh(UP)2.50-16.67174.0043004300-23.21
Etawah(UP)2.5025131.80825082602.48
Raibareilly(UP)2.502558.7082308225-
Mathura(UP)2.50-3.85158.70840084005.00
Vishalpur(UP)2.502577.908050804012.59
Lucknow(UP)2.4026.321238.20830083404.40
Amroha(UP)2.0010041.1080508060-
Badayoun(UP)2.00-5062.00550058700.73
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11131.40832083203.48
Balrampur(UP)2.00-20130.008300830033.87
Karvi(UP)2.00-9.09231.2047004810-6.93
Mainpuri(UP)1.905.5686.30812081603.77
Etah(UP)1.80-10101.20830083001.84
Shamli(UP)1.60-33.33144.008385836035.24
Utraula(UP)1.606.67148.4084008400-
Akbarpur(UP)1.606.6779.808410841019.80
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505047.0083708340-
Farukhabad(UP)1.502581.50830083001.22
Naanpara(UP)1.5015.38112.20834083509.74
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2578.90835083307.60
Paliakala(UP)1.502565.20832083506.80
Choubepur(UP)1.5015.3831.908325830028.57
Charra(UP)1.40-6.6753.6080708070-
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC94.00840084155.00
Choubepur(UP)1.30-7.1425.105350530019.15
Visavadar(Guj)1.2833.3393.78525053008.14
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2073.30550055251.85
Jasdan(Guj)1.0042.8614.60525047508.81
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC62.00480046002.13
Agra(UP)1.00-6092.5043604340-13.66
Agra(UP)1.00-60135.60815082500.62
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-16.6745.50843084258.08
Banda(UP)0.90-2556.708655860018.16
Partaval(UP)0.905024.60847584755.61
Sandila(UP)0.80-5034.8082808250-
Bindki(UP)0.80-203.0055005490-
Auraiya(UP)0.70-41.6752.00827082503.38
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC9.6081008100-
Auraiya(UP)0.60-405.60546056007.06
Kayamganj(UP)0.60NC49.40830082500.91
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.29142.9049004800-4.85
Beans
Kota(Raj)106.003433.3320000.104300577017.81
Kota(Raj)94.003033.3320000.105000577036.99
Rajkot(Guj)89.00-1.116576.105075482526.88
Mumbai(Mah)81.00478.575072.005200810073.33
Lalitpur(UP)45.00-2.174080.904790479018.27
Lalitpur(UP)38.008504087.80475047405.56
Mumbai(Mah)37.00164.295072.0075008100150.00
Haathras(UP)35.002233.33284.2060006100-6.25
Nargunda(Kar)34.00100524.006300571113.47
Manasa(MP)31.00520181.004260565021.37
Mumbai(Mah)25.0078.575072.0090008100200.00
Haathras(UP)25.0025599.0070007000-13.58
Manasa(MP)22.00340181.003970565013.11
Mumbai(Mah)21.00505072.005700810090.00
Agra(UP)21.00401604.0051505150-0.58
Muskara(UP)21.0051087.004650450014.81
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.00122.221307.604400430015.79
Mahoba(UP)17.60-14.153700.10453045201.34
Raath(UP)17.00-37.04929.6047004700-
Barhaj(UP)17.0021.43539.0048804950-4.31
Rajkot(Guj)16.0010.34443.406480558012.40
Ghaziabad(UP)15.0036.361221.50560055006.67
Haathras(UP)15.00500257.00750075005.63
Aligarh(UP)14.00-6.671422.00515051500.98
Mahoba(UP)13.003.17136.605570559021.75
Jalkot(Mah)11.00-31.2535.0047504750-
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-16.67881.308400840026.32
Ghaziabad(UP)9.50-13.64442.9083507825-
Muradabad(UP)9.00-18.181161.5048904880-3.17
Savarkundla(Guj)8.00-11.11926.104695477014.93
English Bazar(WB)7.202018.40105001060036.36
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00-30852.407950780041.96
Gondal(UP)6.504.84675.9051505150-0.39
Badayoun(UP)6.00200308.007140715024.83
Karvi(UP)6.00-53.85781.504400420011.39
Khujner(MP)5.80286.67437.604330420016.87
Mahoba(UP)5.50-12.7571.104700473013.80
Badayoun(UP)5.00-28.57727.8048704875-3.75
Bindki(UP)5.00NC55.7060006000-
Goluwala(Raj)4.70123.81772.3536314541-1.20
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.6053.3372.30440043007.32
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5117.105680568524.29
Badayoun(UP)4.00-42.8653.007250730018.46
Ballia(UP)4.00-33.33182.0049604950-
Lucknow(UP)4.0011.112619.1048604850-2.80
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-20658.5054805370-1.62
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-33.33606.208320832032.91
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-11.11567.80548051258.09
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33309.008300830032.80
Raath(UP)3.6056.5234.5053004050-
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-12.5502.6050105000-1.67
Saharanpur(UP)3.5016.6793.5077207660-
Lucknow(UP)3.4017.242172.7070007000-
Goluwala(Raj)3.1047.62772.354600454125.17
Nanjangud(Kar)3.0050141.0044003900-
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC9.00112009500-
Aligarh(UP)3.0050103.506000600011.11
Faizabad(UP)3.00-14.29209.60530052002.91
Lucknow(UP)3.00-6.25832.7067006700-
Dadri(UP)3.00-25274.007700755037.50
Dadri(UP)3.00-25144.008280825015.00
Dadri(UP)3.00-25116.007780770026.50
Chorichora(UP)3.00-25477.8050105020-2.72
Devariya(UP)2.907.41200.6049805000-3.11
Visavadar(Guj)2.62-63.175.3145505050-5.80
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-16.67286.6056255625-2.34
Bareilly(UP)2.50-95.543576.9048904880-2.78
Mirzapur(UP)2.5025228.0056755675-1.22
Naugarh(UP)2.50-16.67138.8049604875-2.27
Sultanpur(UP)2.502583.907100775032.71
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-28.57187.1048804875-2.79
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.67100.50630064001.29
Agra(UP)2.5066.67166.908250865020.61
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-37.5135.208300830014.01
Balrampur(UP)2.5025226.5052005200NC
Dadri(UP)2.50-16.67337.5055005300-2.65
Chorichora(UP)2.50-16.67561.6056205615-2.77
Etah(UP)2.40201330.10514051501.78
Ajuha(UP)2.40-4144.2046704680-1.68
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.20-8.3331.8090009000-5.26
Shamli(UP)2.20-15.38237.1052405175-
Shamli(UP)2.2022.22104.808310834027.85
Mainpuri(UP)2.10570.6051205130-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100193.005000600038.89
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)2.00-33.3317.0025002500-
Etah(UP)2.0011.11122.608250840023.13
Etawah(UP)2.00-2066.608150815020.74
Faizabad(UP)2.00-9.09121.408000800012.68
Kasganj(UP)2.0011.11160.908300845022.42
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-33.33204.508645865022.45
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20261.0050255015NC
Orai(UP)2.00-42.86876.104530442010.35
Achalda(UP)2.00NC119.3046004500-
Lucknow(UP)2.0011.111180.608200823019.71
Sultanpur(UP)2.0033.3317.508650875053.10
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-20110.00515049004.36
Agra(UP)2.00NC150.50608060608.77
Agra(UP)2.0033.3342.70566058507.20
Mathura(UP)2.00-9.09189.308700870026.09
Rura(UP)2.00NC8.5044004400-
Dadri(UP)2.00-33.33395.0052505000-0.94
Rasda(UP)2.00-20173.4049004880-
Bahraich(UP)1.802048.3051605160-
Faizabad(UP)1.80-18.18115.30625061505.93
Jhansi(UP)1.80NC179.004785478515.30
Ajuha(UP)1.80-10146.006900690022.34
Hardoi(UP)1.80-5.26157.106900690033.20
Hardoi(UP)1.8028.57302.1047004680-1.26
Shamli(UP)1.80-18.18181.5054105370-3.39
Azamgarh(UP)1.7013.3326.908650866027.21
Robertsganj(UP)1.7013.3363.6049654925-0.30
Mainpuri(UP)1.706.25103.008260823020.58
Jaunpur(UP)1.60-11.11136.20500049901.52
Lucknow(UP)1.60-11.11461.308150815010.43
Devariya(UP)1.6023.08190.8056505630-3.99
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505053.009615966547.92
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-2577.5051405160-1.53
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-6.2565.408400840023.35
Etawah(UP)1.502592.70112001125034.94
Etawah(UP)1.502535.90580057505.45
Farukhabad(UP)1.502550.908200825013.89
Kasganj(UP)1.50-6.25141.1051505160-0.58
Lucknow(UP)1.507.141268.6056505640-0.44
Sahiyapur(UP)1.5025225.9049804980-2.54
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-25218.0046204600-3.95
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-2519.5054505450-2.68
Agra(UP)1.505063.208070805013.34
Shamli(UP)1.50-6.25167.208350835043.97
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40-6.67236.3047504740-3.46
Choubepur(UP)1.40-6.6747.808320830035.28
Azamgarh(UP)1.308.3331.0070507050-
Charra(UP)1.30-7.1456.1080508050-
Kota(Raj)1.20-6020000.106700577083.56
Bahraich(UP)1.209.0936.407860786043.43
Farukhabad(UP)1.202072.208200830034.43
Farukhabad(UP)1.20-20107.4046504500-3.13
Fatehpur(UP)1.2020102.208480851030.97
Fatehpur(UP)1.202090.4047104710-1.26
Tulsipur(UP)1.202054.8051505150-
Vishalpur(UP)1.20NC67.508650866029.10
Choubepur(UP)1.20-7.6936.9046504625-1.06
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.10-60.711495.605285454035.03
Azamgarh(UP)1.1037.55.9072457250-
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-8.3396.40546054204.40
Puranpur(UP)1.10-8.3319.7088609010-
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00NC48.0035003000-
Kadur(Kar)1.00-5048.0012981905-
Bagru(Raj)1.00-8013.9034507250-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3363.5062006240NC
Auraiya(UP)1.00-16.6766.7051205100-
Etawah(UP)1.00-16.6744.90460046005.75
Fatehpur(UP)1.0011.1150.708310832520.61
Achalda(UP)1.00NC52.901125011400-
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6738.20510051000.99
Bindki(UP)1.00NC96.4046804640-0.85
Gurusarai(UP)0.90-25160.50456545654.94
Sehjanwa(UP)0.90NC92.20498049807.10
Raath(UP)0.90NC13.5087508450-
Banda(UP)0.80-20201.406140613014.77
Faizabad(UP)0.80-33.3317.4093009200-
Kayamganj(UP)0.80-2094.9053005225-4.50
Tulsipur(UP)0.80-2014.5074507400-
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.3390.6051604950-0.77
Siddhpur(Guj)0.76-0.763627--
Auraiya(UP)0.70-12.530.50455045508.33
Auraiya(UP)0.70-12.518.20582058002.11
Jhansi(UP)0.70-12.5141.50489545759.14
Muradabad(UP)0.70-12.576.807280727018.86
Naanpara(UP)0.70-12.547.0059405450-
Phagwara(Pun)0.60NC13.834000400066.67
Tindivanam(TN)0.60-5078.10539962101.89
Gondal(UP)0.60-33.3370.7078507850-
Muradabad(UP)0.60-25201.707150714026.55
Raibareilly(UP)0.60-2512.106765676555.52
Bindki(UP)0.60-14.2929.708260827030.70
Bindki(UP)0.60-14.292.1082408200-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2530.1084008370-
Muskara(UP)0.60NC36.308700860043.80
MasurDal
Mumbai(Mah)36.0024.141145.006800680028.30
Haathras(UP)10.00NC1092.60660066008.20
Saharanpur(UP)6.0033.33500.907850784021.14
Dadri(UP)3.00-25330.507850765021.71
Fatehpur(UP)2.00-23.0832.706120601015.47
Agra(UP)2.00NC149.50724072007.26
Lucknow(UP)1.9035.71982.00580058008.01
Azamgarh(UP)1.802077.706425643021.57
Shamli(UP)1.6014.29166.607800780030.43
Sultanpur(UP)1.50NC11.506450625018.89
Faizabad(UP)1.20-4067.2067006700-
Puranpur(UP)1.20-2010.8067406450-
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-33.3358.7067006750-
Banda(UP)0.60-14.2924.906610662030.89
Naanpara(UP)0.60-14.291.3066206600-
Peas(Dry)
Naugarh(UP)25.00900167.905580513013.07
Lalitpur(UP)24.00-43260.505880587530.96
Raath(UP)21.5043.339561.8064006300-
Saharanpur(UP)3.5075257.705550542018.59
Sahiyapur(UP)3.0087.5341.905560556012.89
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC16.0056505450-
Pratapgarh(UP)2.50-44.44111.505880596019.39
Gurusarai(UP)2.2037.5160.906000600033.33
Devariya(UP)1.80-18.18190.205540554011.69
Etawah(UP)1.20-20126.40507550506.84
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-29.4183.205650550013.91
Muradabad(UP)0.70-12.5239.70504050205.88
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.00-60107.006500600041.30
Muskara(UP)19.00-9.5261.706150630023.00
Mahoba(UP)15.00-18.92242.106100609023.61
Ghaziabad(UP)12.0033.3354.0058005750-
Badayoun(UP)7.0018017.50501050005.47
Orai(UP)3.50-3021.5061506125-
Jhansi(UP)3.005072.705885588020.97
Azamgarh(UP)2.80-6.6739.805560556013.24
Faizabad(UP)2.5013.6489.406300600015.60
Lucknow(UP)2.30-860.305220-5.24
Ballia(UP)2.00-2043.50542054109.05
Dadri(UP)2.00-33.33124.005500520013.40
Gondal(UP)1.80-60.87149.906000600015.61
Nawabganj(UP)1.0011.1118.1060005900-
Utraula(UP)0.90-103.3060006000-
Auraiya(UP)0.8014.298.7050805080-0.39
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-2047.305475543513.47
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC36.3055805350-

Published on September 11, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
