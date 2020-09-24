Pulses Prices

as on : 24-09-2020 02:08:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Kustagi(Kar)27.003.8553.0039255600-
Rajkot(Guj)10.00NC1072.706250575027.55
Dadri(UP)4.00NC235.008000568044.14
Azamgarh(UP)3.50-41.67286.60844084254.84
Kosikalan(UP)3.007.14225.80817081601.87
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC136.008500845037.10
Dadri(UP)3.00-25252.00840083703.07
Etawah(UP)2.00-33.33136.80827582502.80
Kasganj(UP)2.00-16.67135.80826082303.90
Mathura(UP)2.00-28.57163.50825082001.85
Jaunpur(UP)1.8028.5774.60845084504.32
Golagokarnath(UP)1.7021.4382.00831083107.23
Vishalpur(UP)1.60NC81.108150811013.99
Charra(UP)1.507.1456.5080708070-
Etah(UP)1.50NC104.20824082203.00
Raibareilly(UP)1.50-2562.2082608230-
Naanpara(UP)1.4075114.408370835010.86
Unnao(UP)1.202040.30820082505.53
Chorichora(UP)1.20-70319.00848084505.67
Mainpuri(UP)1.10-26.6788.90819081905.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.00480046004.35
Amroha(UP)1.00-54.5544.3081008080-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6752.30832583000.91
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00NC66.30846084555.88
Sandila(UP)0.80NC35.6082508280-
Beans
Kota(Raj)136.0011233.3320259.606200670067.57
Kota(Raj)122.0010066.6720259.604650670025.68
Rajkot(Guj)88.00-6.386829.605000502521.21
Suratgarh(Raj)82.00530.77206.00542356526.33
Goluwala(Raj)56.40632.47861.255766455059.33
Bareilly(UP)26.709683603.6048504890-3.39
Nargunda(Kar)21.00-82.2663.006321680013.85
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-78.721667.606400502520.75
Kustagi(Kar)15.00-15.004800--
Rajkot(Guj)12.50-21.88471.906625625014.92
Barhaj(UP)12.00-33.33569.0049804970-1.97
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)10.0042.86616.0055005200120.00
Aligarh(UP)10.00-33.331483.0052005150-1.89
Savarkundla(Guj)7.00-12.5933.104825469522.52
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.70219.051506.906380640035.74
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)6.00100235.0054005400-
Jalkot(Mah)6.00NC47.0054004750-
Jalkot(Mah)5.0066.679.0055004150-
Unnao(UP)5.00-5089.0054755475-
Balrampur(UP)5.0066.67234.50530052501.92
Barmer(Raj)4.70-68.6796.6037253650-6.88
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33278.007950770041.96
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33316.008300827027.69
Dadri(UP)4.00-20153.008270827014.86
Dadri(UP)3.50-12.5345.006350605013.39
Beawar(Raj)3.40-129.805500-12.24
Chikkamagalore(Kar)3.0050265.004924535669.38
Gundlupet(Kar)3.0020053.0028505700-
Badayoun(UP)3.00NC738.8048804870-5.43
Pilibhit(UP)3.00NC193.1048804875-2.59
Dadri(UP)3.0020400.506200590018.10
Siddhpur(Guj)2.94286.843.7034403627-
Balrampur(UP)2.80133.3389.807300740012.31
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.5019.051506.907730640064.47
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-28.57508.6050204980-1.28
Kayamganj(UP)2.5038.89222.30474046601.50
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)2.40-2.404734--
Mathura(UP)2.10-12.5193.808250830021.32
Davangere(Kar)2.00NC115.0060005000-
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00100144.0049005900-
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-50292.6056755625-1.65
Basti(UP)2.0025177.7049804970-2.35
Etah(UP)2.0025126.208200825021.48
Naugarh(UP)2.00-20140.8049904960-1.96
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-71.4381.90455045003.88
Rura(UP)2.00NC16.5044004400-
Rasda(UP)2.00-42.86178.9049404940-
Chorichora(UP)2.00-20566.1057005650-1.13
Kasganj(UP)1.80-18.18164.908220825021.24
Sahiyapur(UP)1.606.67230.6050005000-1.96
Kota(Raj)1.502520259.606400670072.97
Etawah(UP)1.50NC95.70111501115044.34
Etawah(UP)1.50NC69.608150815020.74
Kasganj(UP)1.50-16.67144.40515051500.78
Etah(UP)1.40-12.51333.10518051601.17
Jaunpur(UP)1.40-12.5137.60502550002.03
Charra(UP)1.308.3358.6080508050-
Bahraich(UP)1.20-33.3349.5052255160-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-20108.40575057004.07
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20NC93.4050105000-2.24
Khategaon(MP)1.10-99.191323.992900550011.11
Goluwala(Raj)1.10-85.71861.254778455032.03
Puranpur(UP)1.10-8.3322.0087158685-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00NC75.0040006000-
Honnali(Kar)1.00NC92.0040001100257.14
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC197.0065007000132.14
Bahraich(UP)1.00-16.6737.407800786042.34
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6798.30535053005.42
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-23.0886.7056705665-1.13
Achalda(UP)1.00-50125.5046204620-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-44.44242.4048004740-2.24
Mainpuri(UP)1.00-44.4473.4051405160-
Chorichora(UP)1.00-66.67481.8050655015-1.65
Jahangirabad(UP)0.90-2542.708300830022.96
Mainpuri(UP)0.90-30.77105.208250818019.57
Azamgarh(UP)0.8014.2928.408655865027.28
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-42.8684.208280821030.39
Kayamganj(UP)0.8033.3396.3054505450-3.11
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-55.5671.708600861523.03
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)0.7016.673.5032403547-
Azamgarh(UP)0.70NC66.808350836521.28
Sandila(UP)0.70-22.2240.8047104740-1.88
Naanpara(UP)0.7016.6791.9052305220-0.76
MasurDal
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33337.508250820033.06
Puranpur(UP)1.20-33.3315.0067756510-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-28.5798.707700760020.31
Naanpara(UP)1.0066.672.9067306700-
Peas(Dry)
Basti(UP)4.50NC397.705580557013.18
Sahiyapur(UP)2.50NC348.905590558012.82
Naugarh(UP)2.40-90.4170.305600558013.13
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-33.33541.205615557014.36
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-55.5652.005300570016.23
Jaunpur(UP)1.20NC85.605600565012.45
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6755.106600650040.43
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9012.570.005600558513.94

Published on September 24, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
