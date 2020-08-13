Rain surplus inches up back to 2%

Ashok Leyland confident about better times ahead
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
Rainfall recorded over the country until Wednesday (June 10-August 13) has reclaimed a token surplus with parts of Central India and North-West coming under the heavy rainfall belt from late last week. But it has still not been good enough to make up the deficits in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.
A fresh low-pressure area formed on Thursday over the North-West Bay of Bengal off the North Odisha and West Bengal coasts.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the system to get organised over the Bay in the next two days. Global models suggest that it may cross the North Odisha coast into Chhattisgarh in the subsequent two days. It may travel in a West-North-West direction along the atmospheric freeway set up by the monsoon trough lying extended across the plains on Wednesday from Ferozepur to Narnaul, Gwalior, Satna, Ambikapur, Chaibasa and onward into the centre of the low pressure area in typical settings identified with active monsoon conditions.
Evening satellite pictures showed intense clouding over Odisha — extending from Sambalpur, Kamakhyanagar, Bolangir, Bhawanipatna and Rayagada to Brahmapur — and less intense over Andhra Pradesh across Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada and Nellore; and over Telangana from Khammam, Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar.
