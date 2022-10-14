Unrelenting rains have damaged kharif crops in Maharashtra even as it has achieved 100 per cent during the kharif sowing this year. The State has received 1180.4 mm rain, which is 15.7 per cent higher than the normal rainfall.

Cotton, tur, soybean, onion and sugarcane fields across the State were inundated following consistent rains for the last few days. According to the State government record, kharif sowing was completed on 143.10 lakh hectares which is 100 per cent considering the land under kharif. However, massive rains in the last few days have dampened hopes of farmers to harvest good yields this season.

Most affected

In Marathwada and Vidarbha region, cotton and tur are the most affected crops and according to reports many fields are under water. Farmers said that soya crop has rotten while cotton has been completely damaged in the region. In the western Maharashtra and Nashik region onion and grape, cultivation has been affected and onion growers in Nashik said that major kharif cultivation in the region is now under threat of 100 per cent loss. Bajara, corn and other crops too have suffered due to rains in the State.

Farmers’ demands

Farmers in the State have demanded that the State government must immediately review the losses and help farmers. If rains continue to hit the State for the next few days, a major portion of kharif cultivation will be lost said Sayaji Mane, a farmer who added that even last year rains continued till December and farmers had incurred heavy losses. The State has to step in and help farmers, he said.