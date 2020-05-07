Rajasthan farmers oppose new kisan kalyan tax

The pandemic impact on Q1
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
Farmers in Rajasthan have criticised the Ashok Gehlot government’s decision to impose a new tax of 2 per cent on sale and purchase of agricultural commodities in mandis, saying this tax, introduced ostensibly for the welfare of farmers, is actually forcing them to sell their produce at much lower prices.
“Theoretically, this tax has to be paid by traders who deal in agricultural commodities, but the reality is that farmers have to bear the cost,” said Dulichand Borda, Vice-President of All India Kisan Sabha in a memorandum to Chief Minister as well as to Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Chaudhary.
The Rajasthan government introduced the Farmer Welfare Fee on Wednesday. This is in addition to the existing mandi development fees that range from 0.1 to 1.6 per cent, depending on the commodities sold.
“The tax is to be paid by traders and not by farmers. This has been very clearly mentioned in the Ordinance,” said a senior official of Rajasthan Agriculture Marketing Board. The government, he said, has already set up a corpus to offer financial support to farmers in distress and already ₹1,500 crore has been disbursed.
Rampal Jat, another prominent farmer leader from the State, asked the government to desist from imposing it as it can bring down the prices that farmers get for their produce. As a mark of protest, all grain and vegetable mandis, oil mills and dal mills in the State are closed for five days from Wednesday.
According to Borda, traders have already started deducting it from payments made to farmers. “After the implementation of this Ordinance, the price of wheat in the mandis of Kota division has dropped by ₹50 per quintal,” he said.
The farmers have been expecting the Central and State governments to purchase their entire produce at minimum support price. Currently, as the procurement by the government agencies is just nominal, farmers have to sell their produce in mandis.
Instead of helping farmers who struggled to ensure food security in these trying times, the Central and State governments are creating more difficulties for farmers by increasing excise duty on diesel as well as imposing this tax, Borda added.
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
Set to debut in India later this year, will this global new model replicate the success of its bigger ...
From manufacturing to selling, change is in the works, says Steffen Knapp of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...