All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) has elected Ramesh Kejriwal of India Oil Seals and Synthetic Products, Kolkata, as its president for the year 2022-23. Kejriwal will be succeeding Sawar Dhanania.
Shashi Kumar Singh of Osaka Rubber Pvt Ltd., Mumbai, will be the senior vice-president and Sanjeev Sikka of Majestic Rubber Industries, Ghaziabad will be the vice-president.
Kejriwal has been associated with AIRIA since 1993 and has previously served as the Eastern Region Chairman . He has a long history in the rubber business and is well-versed in modernisation, equipment selection and project implementation.
AIRIA is a not-for profit body serving the rubber industry and trade with the objectives of safeguarding and promoting the interests of the industry.