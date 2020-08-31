Record-breaking August boosts rainfall surplus to 10 per cent

A prevailing low-pressure area over West Rajasthan is expected to weaken from Tuesday, but it has already brought so much of rain to Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of North-West and adjoining Central India that flooding conditions were reported from many areas. Record-breaking rainfall during August has delivered a surplus of 26.6 per cent, said GP Sharma, Vice-President, Meteorology, at private forecaster Skymet Weather.

This is the highest rainfall in the month of August since 1973 when the tally was a shade higher at 27 per cent. The surplus rains have not only compensated a deficit-July, but it has gone beyond to take the season to a possible ‘excess’. The exclusive feature of the month includes a recording of above-average rainfall on a daily basis for 25 days. This includes an excess of 50 per cent rain on 10 days with the highest score of 97 per cent on August 21, says data put out by Skymet Weather.

July and August are the core monsoon accounting for nearly 65 per cent of seasonal rainfall. Sub-par performance of any of these months leaves anxious moments for the season and invariably becomes difficult to cover. Defying the assumptions, the month of August not only filled the deficiency but went on to record the highest rainfall in the last 47 years.