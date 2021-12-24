Red chilli farmers take protests to Hyderabad

With a new ‘invasive thrips’ pest attack causing heavy damages to red chilli crops in thousands of acres, farmers from the undivided Khammam and Warangal districts have announced a protest dharna in front of the Agriculture Commissioner’s office in Hyderabad later today.

The attack have attacked the red chilli plants at the flowering stage, making them incapable of bearing the fruits. As they attacked the plants, they also carried a virus along, causing further damage to the crop in vast stretches.

“Since there is no scope for revival of the crop, farmers have plucked the plants out,” Rambabu, a leader of Telangana Rythu Sangham, told BusinessLine.

The farmers, who have invested about ₹1.5-2 lakh an acre on raising the crop, are demanding a compensation of ₹1 lakh an acre. “The farmers have lost almost all of the investments as the crop failed them this year. We are appealing the State government to bail them out,” he said.