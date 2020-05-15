Relief for Karnataka maize growers

Karnataka has decided to extend a cash relief of ₹5,000 for each maize grower in the State. Maize growers are reeling under the impact of low prices after the spread of coronavirus has hit the consumption of poultry products. The move will benefit 10 lakh maize growers in the State, according to the Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, who announced the relief measure that would cost the State exchequer ₹500 crore.

The State had recently announced that about 20,000 tonnes of maize would be procured at the minimum support price of ₹1,760/quintal. Modal maize prices are ruling between ₹1, 200 and ₹1,500 across various markets in the State.