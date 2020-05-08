Agri Business

Reports of ayurvedic cure for Covid boosts demand for pepper

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

Local demand for spices seem to be slowly picking up, thanks to a reported campaign on ayurvedic cure for Covid-19.

This has created some enthusiasm in different States which started encouraging the use of pepper, ginger, cloves, cassia, etc for ayurvedic formulations to treat the pandemic. This is expected to perk up demand for pepper in the coming days, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

Meanwhile, the pepper market in Kochi continued to remain steady on Friday at ₹310 per kg for ungarbled varieties. The offtake has improved at 30 tonnes, where 18 tonnes came from Wayanad and the remaining from Idukki.

However, the primary market dealers reported that there was no selling pressure and they attribute the reason to the indefinite closure of educational institutions.

The market could see price fluctuations once the industrial demand picks up. Meanwhile, demand is picking up for Karnataka bolder varieties.

Published on May 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Agritech start-up Brainwired raises funding