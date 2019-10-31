Rice Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Pilibhit(UP)4000.00-11.1145212.50260026159.24
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC9860.0035003500NC
Barhaj(UP)170.0013.337283.00240024006.43
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.00-5.882350.00275527503.77
Allahabad(UP)60.00501295.502700265516.13
Howly(ASM)57.0029.55577.001600170014.29
Gauripur(ASM)47.00-61903.5045004500NC
Jorhat(ASM)45.0063.641792.50340034006.25
Madhoganj(UP)40.5092.861888.50230023502.68
Naugarh(UP)40.001.272648.50248024859.25
Sindhanur(Kar)38.0066094.002000180040.35
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00-22.222170.00292529257.34
Lakhimpur(UP)35.009.381689.00242024704.76
Bankura Sadar(WB)28.00-6.67333.0025002500-3.85
Bareilly(UP)26.00-31.581534.50250025408.70
Basti(UP)26.00-18.751212.502475246010.49
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.00NC1657.0028002800NC
Chorichora(UP)23.0015288.002475248510.74
Asansol(WB)22.808.571980.30300030003.45
Durgapur(WB)22.507.141392.6027202720-3.72
Wansi(UP)22.0010718.0021102110NC
Cachar(ASM)20.00-502940.0024002400NC
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-50700.0024502450-
Nalbari(ASM)16.00-3.03488.9025002500NC
Panchpedwa(UP)16.0060305.9019601970-12.50
Fatehabad(UP)15.00172.73342.90232024203.11
Chintamani(Kar)13.00-62.86298.002700270020.00
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC721.0021502150NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.505.56519.40225022504.65
Badayoun(UP)9.00-10600.502670266018.14
Khurja(UP)9.0012.5396.30267526702.29
Akbarpur(UP)8.006.67766.60245024309.38
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-14.29280.20310031006.16
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.0020345.002250225040.63
Ahirora(UP)5.50-8.33113.6023002300NC
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5146.50257525750.59
Buland Shahr(UP)3.5040136.8026452680-0.56
Anandnagar(UP)2.20-4.35196.40245024606.52
Gadaura(UP)2.00-97.53557.50230023009.52
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC34.0042503900-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-2.005000--
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC100.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC101.0022002200-45.00
Published on October 31, 2019
rice (commodity)