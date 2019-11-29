Rice Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:23:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)1353.00-63.21120761.0024122365-
Sultanpur(UP)280.00-205900.0023502385-1.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.0014.294660.00266026552.31
Kasimbazar(WB)75.504.141122.5026302650-7.07
Azamgarh(UP)70.0016.673582.50246024708.85
Jorhat(ASM)65.00NC2700.50340034006.25
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00501621.50247024709.53
Bankura Sadar(WB)42.00-12.51189.0025002500-3.85
Cachar(ASM)40.001003540.0024002400NC
Beldanga(WB)40.00-11.112195.00265027006.00
Fatehpur(UP)32.50-15.141309.90236523708.49
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)26.008.332127.0028002800NC
Mohamadabad(UP)25.00150323.0027152710-
Wansi(UP)20.00NC1058.0021102110NC
Naanpara(UP)18.40-28.121003.802230223037.23
Jayas(UP)16.00-50.161256.00195019500.78
Badayoun(UP)11.00-26.67840.502600259014.54
Panchpedwa(UP)10.80-1.82453.5019901990-7.44
Sehjanwa(UP)8.0060322.002430244012.50
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.8036.84487.40310031006.16
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.0016.67531.0026002600-1.89
Mirzapur(UP)6.50-13.33389.50245024208.17
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.5018.18670.40225022504.65
Jhansi(UP)6.00-14.29171.10229022850.88
Kasganj(UP)6.00-25302.00258025701.98
Tundla(UP)5.0011.11258.70257517002.39
Khatra(WB)3.0036.36597.6026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.00-9.09248.80248524605.74
Gadaura(UP)1.50-25606.702300230015.00
Ujhani(UP)1.50-6.2532.402530252011.45
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC56.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC113.003200330018.52
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC126.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC127.00420042005.00
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2940.50256025400.39
Published on November 29, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)