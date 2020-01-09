Rice Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1391.00-15.0864059.00435043501.16
Siliguri(WB)265.00-90.062932.0038003800-
Gondal(UP)150.00-1.642679.0024402440-3.17
Mainpuri(UP)140.007.692364.5024802500-8.82
Bindki(UP)140.00-6.673459.0023702390-
Lucknow(UP)108.009.092054.00248025006.44
Pilibhit(UP)105.00545908.002575256010.75
Agra(UP)95.003.261889.00254025451.20
Kolar(Kar)89.00-89.001827--
Choubepur(UP)88.000.57682.1524402460-5.24
Aligarh(UP)80.006.671770.00255025502.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.001002851.0027202700-1.27
Mathura(UP)72.002.861346.0025502560-10.84
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1260.0029002900-3.33
Sahiyapur(UP)70.0016.671272.002520252012.75
Allahabad(UP)65.509.17966.002600260013.04
Gazipur(UP)61.0010.911311.00313031306.10
Kalna(WB)59.5017.82793.5029802980-0.67
Bahraich(UP)54.002.27451.60245024503.81
Kayamganj(UP)50.00251002.002750276010.44
Saharanpur(UP)49.00-7.551166.0027152700-1.81
Jayas(UP)46.50-1.06494.5019501950-2.50
Karimpur(WB)45.00-585.003680-16.83
Vasai(Mah)44.0022.22782.00358034606.55
Beldanga(WB)40.00-11.11615.0026502650NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.008.571027.0026002600-
Kandi(WB)37.50-6.25527.50261026006.53
Lalitpur(UP)36.504.29793.0024452450-7.39
Badayoun(UP)36.0020554.50261026109.66
Jhargram(WB)36.00-489.002900-7.41
Bareilly(UP)35.00-10.26915.002625260012.18
Etawah(UP)35.00-12.51802.502600257511.35
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.5545.0025502525-
Atarra(UP)32.5030404.0022252200-
Mohamadabad(UP)31.5065.79318.0027102700-
Kicchha(Utr)30.60-39.64400.5021002200-
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC527.00257025809.36
Jangipura(UP)30.007.14307.00233023304.02
Firozabad(UP)28.007.69257.1027402750-
Rampur(UP)28.00-181.002570-9.36
Lakhimpur(UP)28.0012861.00243024205.65
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)26.80NC312.204000400033.33
Dadri(UP)25.00NC725.00280028500.72
Bazpur(Utr)25.00-72.251713.0023502450-2.08
Ghaziabad(UP)22.00-12452.00280028252.75
Nawabganj(UP)22.00-4.35219.0024302425-
Chintamani(Kar)21.00-767.002200--
Falakata(WB)20.00NC360.0026002600-1.89
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC300.0026002600NC
Asansol(WB)20.00308.16418.5928202820-6.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)20.0011.11660.00280028001.82
Naanpara(UP)19.807.61381.1022102215-3.91
Basti(UP)19.00-29.63567.502520252013.77
Soharatgarh(UP)19.0011.761056.002500252010.62
Shamli(UP)19.0072.73269.5027152710-
Durgapur(WB)19.00322.22377.7527202720-
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-6.25317.5026502640-3.99
Akbarpur(UP)14.00-273.302360-7.03
Paliakala(UP)13.5022.73161.00234023104.00
Farukhabad(UP)13.008.33480.00275027803.77
Fatehabad(UP)12.705.83129.0021502320-3.15
Jhansi(UP)12.50-49.002335--0.64
Kannauj(UP)12.009.09255.70275027207.84
Panchpedwa(UP)11.0018.28174.0019252000-11.49
Mahoba(UP)9.80-10.91187.00233523256.86
Kasganj(UP)9.0028.57292.50256025804.92
Puwaha(UP)9.0012.5125.702650265012.53
Raibareilly(UP)9.00-65.38766.002400240011.11
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.50-31.82254.8021502150NC
Etah(UP)7.007.69148.00256025701.99
Mirzapur(UP)7.00-110.002460-7.66
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.576.0025502550-
Bharwari(UP)6.50-1.5213.1025302520-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.00-7.69130.8026002600-1.89
Tundla(UP)5.50-8.3392.00254525400.59
Badda(UP)5.50NC25.7026502650-
Lalganj(UP)5.00-23.08143.6020102000-
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00-109.002250-32.35
Risia(UP)4.70NC30.4024502450-
Khurja(UP)4.50-10164.20264526501.15
Baberu(UP)4.20540.70230022806.98
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0033.3389.5025002500-4.76
Achalda(UP)4.00NC79.102560255015.84
Boxonagar(Tri)3.60-3.602600--
Kosikalan(UP)3.40-2.86101.6025952500-1.70
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.807.6924.7025002510-1.57
Khatra(WB)2.801263.3026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-28.5790.402550254510.87
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50NC87.50265026601.92
Tulsipur(UP)2.50-16.6739.2024302425-
Sonamura(Tri)1.90-18.802800--
Balarampur(WB)1.83-9.092580--3.01
Khair(UP)1.80-4025.90256025501.59
Gadaura(UP)1.507.14153.60230023009.52
Muskara(UP)1.40-6.6728.40240023506.19
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC42.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC42.0042004200-41.67
Mohanpur(Tri)1.00-3.003300--
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-68.7529.7023302330-
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC17.3025902550-
Ujhani(UP)0.80-2019.602600260015.56
Published on January 09, 2020
