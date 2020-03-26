Rice Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC6670.0035003500NC
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)48.00-38.46126.0024002300-
Kolar(Kar)26.0044.44297.0053675116-
Muradabad(UP)25.0066.67795.00262026204.80
Pandua(WB)25.00-21.881385.003400340019.30
Katwa(WB)19.60-77.73107.6024002300-
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)3.50-62.3783.80320032006.67
Gadaura(UP)2.50108.33174.002300230015.00
Boxonagar(Tri)1.209.096.7028002700-
Published on March 26, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)