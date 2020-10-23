Rice Prices

as on : 23-10-2020 09:43:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2315.0027.6985331.0042004950-9.68
Mandya(Kar)462.00344.2321828.0013801380-
Gangavathi(Kar)336.00121.051867.0018551940-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)320.0068.425585.0020752040-8.99
Bindki(UP)250.00-21.885618.0023802430-2.46
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC7817.0022752275-3.19
Hardoi(UP)180.00157.146072.8023302350-5.28
Gondal(UP)120.001.699860.0023502350-4.47
Choubepur(UP)92.0012.883290.6022702300-11.33
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)85.00-5.563317.0022802350-4.40
Lakhimpur(UP)80.00NC3697.0023102310-6.48
Mainpuri(UP)72.002.863279.50268026506.77
Sainthia(WB)72.009.09701.00261026106.10
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1590.00300030003.45
Ballia(UP)70.00-22.223478.0024302440NC
Kalipur(WB)65.00-16.673197.0024002450NC
Etawah(UP)60.001001333.5023002275-9.80
Lalitpur(UP)60.00-14.291944.00250025301.63
Dahod(Guj)52.0036.48982.30420043005.00
Ghaziabad(UP)50.001003310.0029002900-0.85
Gorakhpur(UP)50.0047.062017.0024302460-1.62
Barhaj(UP)50.00-16.678742.00245025601.24
Khalilabad(UP)40.00NC2307.00245024502.73
Agra(UP)38.0011.762557.00258026400.78
Firozabad(UP)37.0032.142353.00263026003.95
Shamli(UP)36.00-101795.9026702660-4.30
Bahraich(UP)35.5051.061406.0023702380-3.66
Hapur(UP)35.00-41.672132.0027502680-1.79
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.006.062585.0026802680-4.29
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0016.673487.50253025402.43
Beldanga(WB)35.00NC1760.0027002700NC
Saharanpur(UP)33.003.122669.5026752670-3.78
Katwa(WB)32.5019.49603.9025502550-
Sindhanur(Kar)32.0028724.0013201400-26.67
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)32.0023.08653.0025502550-
Mathura(UP)31.0019.232784.50258025601.18
Aligarh(UP)30.00-404467.0025502540-64.83
Allahabad(UP)30.00NC2692.0022502325-15.25
Sahiyapur(UP)30.0015.382226.50249025701.01
Basti(UP)29.00NC1990.50248025400.40
Muradabad(UP)28.00122133.0025402580-4.15
Gazipur(UP)28.0016.671511.5031003100-6.34
Faizabad(UP)26.00-3.71900.5023602370-3.67
Rampur(UP)26.0013.04880.5026002600-3.70
Bidar(Kar)25.00-16.67324.0024002400-4.00
Paliakala(UP)25.0031.581136.5023002320-5.35
Balrampur(UP)24.00601477.00235023705.62
Vilaspur(UP)22.0015.791886.2025002610-3.85
Utraula(UP)21.00NC1215.6023502360-
Chintamani(Kar)20.00-13.04613.0022002200-18.52
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-33.331755.3022802300-3.39
Kayamganj(UP)20.0033.331512.0023802420-12.18
Partaval(UP)20.00-6.98898.50252525607.45
Bharthna(UP)20.00NC977.0023302340-12.08
Farukhabad(UP)18.0012.51203.0023802400-13.45
Meerut(UP)16.50101269.50287029003.24
Champadanga(WB)16.0014.29711.00310031501.64
Shimoga(Kar)15.0025210.0023002350-
Mawana(UP)15.00-11.76694.2028602860-
Pukhrayan(UP)15.007.14558.5021202150-9.79
Unnao(UP)15.0015.3899.506300635085.29
Chorichora(UP)13.50-251748.00252525601.61
Rampurhat(WB)11.8018253.90261026108.75
Tulsipur(UP)11.00266.67162.1023502350-
Kalna(WB)10.50NC393.5028502850-3.39
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.40-3.7258.0031003100-3.13
Amroha(UP)10.00-9.09258.0026002590NC
Karvi(UP)10.0025631.00241524201.47
Mahoba(UP)9.70-4.9515.50244024408.44
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)9.40-22.95201.50310033003.33
Badayoun(UP)9.0050912.5025802600-3.01
Bijnaur(UP)9.0020320.50257025908.44
Etah(UP)9.0012.5531.50260025901.56
Mohamadabad(UP)8.6016.22829.0023202410-
Lucknow(UP)8.50-9.573345.0024252425-6.73
Banda(UP)8.006.67463.00242524253.19
Raibareilly(UP)8.00601384.5022302210-5.51
Jhijhank(UP)8.00433.33527.5021252140-
Rasda(UP)8.006.67804.5024002410990.91
Kaliaganj(WB)8.00NC118.4032503050-8.45
Ajuha(UP)7.00NC541.0023502350-9.62
Devariya(UP)6.508.33963.3024602540-0.81
Kannauj(UP)6.00NC365.4023502350-11.32
Tundla(UP)6.0033.33329.50264026353.53
Bareilly(UP)5.50-8.331295.0024002510-7.34
Naanpara(UP)5.20-16.13465.90235023602.62
Kasganj(UP)5.00-28.57369.00262026001.95
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)5.002559.0023002440-8.00
Fatehpur(UP)4.80-22.581754.90240024351.69
Raath(UP)4.80-48.94353.0023502375-
Auraiya(UP)4.00-33.33181.8022602250-16.30
Achalda(UP)4.00NC412.8022502250-13.46
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.00-6.98307.402410242014.76
Puranpur(UP)4.00-27.27958.7025202540-2.33
Varipaal(UP)3.60-71.6527.1014501650-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.509.38215.4025702560-0.39
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.50NC376.2024002430-13.04
Nadia(WB)3.00NC245.0032503250-13.33
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)3.0042.86116.3026002600NC
Uluberia(WB)3.00NC91.6025402560-12.41
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.80NC89.80230024600.88
Kosikalan(UP)2.70-3.57240.2025602560-0.19
Pilibhit(UP)2.50251459.5025302500-3.07
Mothkur(UP)2.20NC22.4024002470-
Baberu(UP)2.2015.7986.90242024202.98
Muskara(UP)2.00100101.50235023504.44
Charra(UP)1.80-10150.3025502550NC
Purwa(UP)1.802028.1023352375-
Chandoli(UP)1.60NC127.20243025002.75
Vishalpur(UP)1.60-20352.4025152510-3.27
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.5015057.1024002400-4.00
Gurusarai(UP)1.5066.6727.4024502450-2.00
Wazirganj(UP)1.50NC45.2025702590-
Haldibari(WB)1.50-2511.70265028001.92
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.2010025.9028202760-
Lalganj(UP)1.2020199.602150215022.86
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-60171.5026502625-11.67
Khair(UP)0.80-2072.1025502600-1.92
Melaghar(Tri)0.70-3077.0028002800NC
Atrauli(UP)0.7016.6728.7025402550-
Khatra(WB)0.70-3062.8026002600-1.89
Bangarmau(UP)0.60-14.29119.6023502400-5.05
Risia(UP)0.60NC64.7023702760-

Published on October 23, 2020
