Rubber Board extends online licences

The facility for filing applications online for renewal of licences issued by the Rubber Board has been extended till 10 days after lifting of lock down imposed because of COVID-19 pandemic.

All applications filed within 10 days after lifting of lock down would be renewed with effect from April 1, 2020. Licences where applications for renewal are filed beyond 10 days after lifting of lock down would be renewed only with effect from actual date of filing of said applications.