Rubber Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)15.0015.38152.00342034304.59
Gangoh(UP)2.504.1746.4031553120-
Published on February 11, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)