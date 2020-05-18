Rubber Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:55:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00NC2260.0033503350-
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67108.0034003400NC
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC56.001250012500NC
Published on May 18, 2020
