Rubber Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:44:59 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00-20772.00342034003.64
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC61.201225012250-9.26
Published on June 03, 2020
TOPICS
rubber (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.