Rubber Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:45:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rubber
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00-14.293254.0036003460-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00301202.0035803570-
Hapur(UP)20.00NC562.0035203460-0.85
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.141058.0034103410-0.87
Lohardaga(Jha)14.00-30274.0039003900-
Mawana(UP)5.00NC121.4035203540-
Paliakala(UP)1.6033.3364.2034303430-6.03
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC78.0013500135008.00
Kuttoor(Ker)0.90NC75.601205012050-18.03
Published on July 06, 2020
