Samunnati launches to crowdsource funds to cover small farmers’ risks

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Specialised agri value chain enabling start-up Samunnati on Saturday launched an insurance initiative Annadata Suraksha Abhiyaan (ASA) to cover farmers from daily farming risks.
On the occasion of Daan Ustav, one of India’s biggest festival of giving, celebrated every year from October 2 to 8, Samunnati launched the ASA campaign to cover over 50,000 smallholder farmers who are part of its FPOnEXT programme, an exclusive network working with farmers producers organisation.
A press release from Samunnati said in the coming years, it plans to extend this insurance benefits to over two lakh farmers by amplifying the crowdsourcing campaign in partnership with other ecosystem players.
Through ASA, Samunnati’s vision is to insure Indian farmers from the vulnerabilities and risks associated with farming, as well as to drive more awareness and adoption of insurance among India’s agrarian communities.
The insurance benefits will initially provide coverage up to ₹50,000 to each farmer free of cost via FPOnEXT platform. It will cover over a dozen risks such as accidental deaths, permanent or partial disablement, accident and hospitalisation, fractures, burns, vector borne diseases and emergency ambulance charges. Child education and marriage expenses have also been included in the insurance.
Commenting on this initiative, Anilkumar SG, Founder and CEO, Samunnati, said, “Insurance is considered a luxury by a large part of India’s farming communities. At Samunnati, we recognise this perception and with Annadata Suraksha Abhiyaan, we aim to free our nation’s Annadatas (farmers) from the risks that they encounter every day.”
“By inviting Indian citizens and corporates to contribute to this thoughtful initiative, we are determined to support and protect smallholder farmers, as well as their families. We look forward to partnering with other stakeholders in giving back to this community and making their lives risk-proof in the coming years,” he said.
Chennai-based Samunnati is present in over 100 agri value chains spread across 22 States.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...