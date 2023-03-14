The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with small-holders of Sarawak State of Malaysia for supply of sustainable palm oil produce by them and expansion of market access for MSPO-certified (Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil) oil from Sarawak palm oil small-holders in the Indian market.

A media statement by SEA of India said the signing of the MoU is considered as one significant steps that will accelerate the market access of sustainable palm oil, especially from the indigenous palm oil small-holders in Sarawak.

Through this partnership of SEA and Solidaridad, palm oil small-holders in Sarawak will receive a series of training on good agricultural practices and climate-smart agriculture practices to improve their sustainability, productivity, and livelihood, it said.

Pact signed by 4 parties

Among the areas of cooperation specified in the MoU are supporting sustainable palm oil production and management by independent palm oil small-holders in Sarawak; joint collaborations and communications that promote sustainable palm oil in view of Sustainable Development Goals; and expansion of market access for MSPO-certified palm oil from Sarawak palm oil small-holders in the Indian market.

The signing of the MoU was held in Malaysia between four parties consisting of SEA of India, Solidaridad, Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association (DOPPA), and Persatuan Veteran Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (PVATM) Negeri Sarawak.

Ajay Jhunjhunwala, President of the SEA of India, and Atul Chaturvedi, Chairman of Asian Palm Oil Alliance, highlighted SEA’s intentions in supporting palm oil small-holders through innovative solutions to increase their productivity, promoting their transition towards sustainability, and generating an inclusive economy that would benefit them and the society by way of Indian market access.