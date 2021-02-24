Sheet rubber skids as tyre-makers shift to technical-grade product

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Spot rubber turned weak on Wednesday. RSS-4 dropped to ₹160 (160.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted lower at ₹156 (156.50) by dealers. The commodity opened steady but shed Tuesday’s gains during late trading hours on buyer resistance.
As per reports, tyre makers, who account for 68 per cent of the total rubber consumption in India, have of late, started using technically specified rubber (TSR) grade ISNR 20 than RSS 4. ISNR20 — the only gainer of the day — improved to ₹149 (148) per kg, while latex closed unchanged amidst low volumes.
In futures, the natural rubber contract for February delivery surrendered to ₹162 (163.50) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹175.81 (177.88) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹129.61 (131.03) while Latex firmed up to ₹116.94 (114.82) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for May delivery was up 140 Yuan (₹1,569.17) from previous day's settlement price to close at 16,160 Yuan (₹181,127.97) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:160 (160.50); RSS 5: 155 (155.50); ISNR20: 149 (148) and Latex (60% drc): 122.50 (122.50).
The Rubber Board is organising a five-day training in rubber cultivation at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam from March 1-5, 2021. The course content includes modern planting materials, planting techniques, manuring, pest and disease control, tapping and latex processing.
The training fee is ₹2,000 (18% GST + 1% flood cess extra) and an extra ₹300 will be charged per day per participant for boarding and lodging, The medium of instruction is Malayalam.
According to a press release issued by the Board, the training will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. For further details, contact phone 0481-2351313 or WhatsApp 7994650941. Email: training@rubberboard.org. in
