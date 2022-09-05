Shetkari Sanghatana demands permission to export onion and tomato to Pakistan 

Swatantra Bharat Party (SBP), the political wing of Shetkari Sanghatana, has demanded that the union government must allow export of onions and tomatoes to Pakistan as the commodities are in high demand in the neighbouring country due to crop damage caused by recent floods.

Anil Ghanwat, President of SBP in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that farmers in India will get a major relief if the export of onion and tomato is allowed by the government.

“Massive rains and floods have damaged the crops in Pakistan. The price of onion has jumped to ₹400 per kg and tomato price is ₹500 per kg. There is the possibility of a further hike in the price. The traders in Pakistan are already demanding that the Pakistan government must allow onion and tomato import from India,” said Ghanwat.

Farmers’ situation

He added that the price of these commodities in India continues to be very low and farmers are not able to recover the production cost.

SBP members said that farmers are dumping tomatoes on roads, and onions stored in chawls are getting damaged. Ghanwat added that earlier, India imported onion and sugar from Pakistan to control the local price hike. Now, with an intention to help farmers, the government must open up exports.