Sid’s Farm increases milk prices

Sid’s Farm, a premium dairy brand based in Telangana, has increased prices of cow milk by ₹2, buffalo milk by ₹3 and skimmed milk by ₹3 on for 500 ml packets.

The prices of 500 ml packets of cow milk now stands at ₹40, buffalo milk is priced at ₹48 and skimmed milk at ₹30.

“The prices of raw milk in last two years have gone up by 15 per cent. The effects of inflation have even pushed up prices of fodder and printing ink. All the increases together have added up to a huge rise in overall input cost, which has led us to take this call,” Kishore Indukuri, Founder and Managing Director of Sid’s Farm, said in a statement.

He said that the dairy farm performs 45 tests on every can of milk every day with “zero tolerance for antibiotics, hormones, and preservatives”.