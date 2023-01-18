Direct-to-consumer dairy brand Sid’s Farm has raised $1 million in a bridge round from its customers and their referrals. This is the first round of fund-raise for the premium milk startup.

“We will use the proceeds for product development, infrastructure upgrades, deeper retail penetration and digital transformation,” Kishore Indukuri, Founder and Managing Director of Sid’s Farm, said.

The seven-year-old firm claims that it supplies milk and dairy products with no traces of antibiotics, hormones, or preservatives.

The firm, which has a dairy at Chevella near Hyderabad, has about 15,000 customers.

After launching its products in Hyderabad, it recently forayed into the Bengaluru market.

