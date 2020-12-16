SIMA’s research wing to focus on ELS, organic cotton

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
SIMA Cotton Development & Research Association (SIMA CD&RA) is gearing up to focus on the Extra Long Staple cotton variety in the coming season, besides eyeing the potential for organic and naturally coloured cotton.
The newly-elected Chairman of the association R Ravichandran said that successful completion of ELS cotton trials in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu has given hope for expansion into other areas.
“We have identified farmers and necessary area for multiplying the pure organic cotton under contract farming in the coming season. Few leading mills have already indicated interest to venture into this project in the pilot phase,” he said, highlighting the launch of Indian cotton brand “Kasthuri” and development of Shakthi BT and SIMA Platinum by SIMA CD &RA. “The latter two have recently been certified and ready for commercial multiplication”, he added
“The association has developed brown colour and green colour cotton seeds. The brown colour cotton seed is ready for commercial multiplication. The naturally coloured cotton will be organic and an ultimate solution for textile processing,” he said.
The SIMA CD&RA Chief has appealed to the powers that be to launch Technology Mission on Cotton 2.0 to increase the yield from 500 kg per hectare to 750 kg per hectare in the next five years and adopt various technologies to double the farmers’ income and sustain the same without MSP operations.
R Ravichandran, Director, Veejay Yarns and Fabrics Pvt Ltd, was elected Chairman of The SIMA Cotton Development & Research Association (SIMA CD & RA) for 2020-21, while G Venkatramachandran, Managing Director, Laven Technoblend Ltd, and SK Sundararaman, Managing Director, Shiva Texyarn Limited, as Deputy Chairman and Vice-Chairman at the 45th AGM of the association held at SIMA premises here this afternoon.
