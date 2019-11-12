Sirsi agri co-op launches oil cake-based organic fertilizer

The Totagars’ Cooperative Sale Society (TSS) Ltd, which is based in Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, has launched a new organic fertilizer product.

Ravish Hegde, General Manager of TSS Ltd, told BusinessLine that ‘TSS Annapurna’, the second organic fertilizer product from the cooperative, is an oil cake-based organic fertilizer. It is being marketed by TSS under its own brand.

Since ‘TSS Annapurna’ is an oil cake-based organic fertilizer, it helps in the growth of Trichoderma, he said, adding that this fertilizer is suitable for arecanut, pepper and banana plantations. The 96-year-old cooperative has around 30,000 members. The product is being marketed in the 30 kg bags to the farmers.

To a query on the targets for the new product, he said TSS is planning to market around 25,000 bags this year, as the farmers need to get adjusted to this new product.

He said the cooperative is targeting to market around 75,000 bags of ‘TSS Annapurna’ from the next financial year.

Hegde said that TSS started marketing organic fertilizers under its own brand in 2015-16 with the launch of ‘TSS Green Gold’. Sugarcane pressmud is the base for ‘TSS Green Gold’. Pressmud is a by-product of sugar industry, and it is obtained after processing the sugarcane in the factories, he said.

Stating that ‘TSS Green Gold’ is being marketed in 50 kg bags, he said the cooperative sold around one lakh bags of this product in 2018-19.

Apart from this, TSS also markets a chemical fertilizer – ‘TSS Krishi Mitra’ – under its own brand name. This granulated fertilizer mixture has NPK in the ratio of 14:06:21, he said, adding that around 20,000 bags of this fertilizer is being marketed by the cooperative.

TSS Ltd deals in the procurement and marketing of agri products such as arecanut and pepper.