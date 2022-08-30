Skretting Australia begins validation trials for String Bio’s protein product

Skretting Australia (an aquaculture division of Nutreco) has announced the start of validation trials for String Bio’s product Pro-DG. Pro-DG is a sustainable protein produced from potent greenhouse gasses.

The aim of the partnership is to deliver sustainable protein to the Australian and New Zealand aquaculture markets, it said.

Skretting Australia said that it will validate the new novel ingredient in aquaculture systems through feeding trials held in research and development (R&D) facilities across Australia and New Zealand. String Bio has been working with Skretting’s global team since 2020 to speed up the process of developing a commercially accessible novel ingredient.

Skretting is exploring inclusions of ingredients that do not compete with human consumption or that can reduce carbon footprint, it said, adding, String Bio’s Pro-DG is a perfect fit for Skretting on both accounts.

String Bio’s proprietary fermentation process allows for the conversion of methane, a harmful greenhouse gas, into protein-based solutions. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s AR6 report, methane traps around 27 times the amount of heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide and is responsible for a third of the global warming.

Quoting Skretting Australia’s Marketing Manager, Rhys Hauler, the statement said: “We are excited to see the results as novel ingredients are a high priority at Nutreco and very much aligned with our sustainability ambitions laid out in our sustainability strategy, Roadmap 2025.”

This partnership is an example of the biotechnology and aquaculture industries working together towards a more sustainable future and advancing a technology that could contribute to a circular carbon economy, it said.

The current collaboration will enable String to drive the market growth of its products and establish its decarbonization impact, it added.