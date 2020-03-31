Some Niligiris tea estates resume operations

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
With the Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Government Gagandeep Singh Bedi clarifying that “tea cultivation and all associated activities could be permitted as tea cultivation is an agricultural activity, and tea a food item and an essential commodity,” select estates in the Nilgiris resumed operations on Tuesday while a few others have indicated their intention to start from Wednesday.
And with the district administration giving the nod for processing, production and other associated activities, subject to strict compliance of norms and Covid-19 precautionary measures, the hill district saw some life after week-long silence.
Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya has, in passing the order, stated that minimum number of workers could be employed, subject to obtaining the individual’s consent, ensuring complete safety, providing adequate protective gear, checking medical fitness before starting work, ensuring social distancing, spraying disinfectant in labour lines, making arrangements for transportation of workers to factories, furnishing a list of transport and workers for issuance of curfew pass and having adequate sanitising points for workers from time of entry to departure after shift.
“Plantations are adhering only to the documentation part of the guidelines,” said a source, preferring anonymity, .
A cross section of industry stakeholders to whom BusinessLine spoke said they saw normalcy in daily life coming back, but also understand the risk they (both the employees and the management) are taking in venturing out.
Though at the time of filing this report workers who had reported for work could not be contacted, it is learnt that their near and dear ones are not happy with the situation.
“We are now at a risk of contracting the virus; obviously, when asked to report for work by the employer, we cannot bluntly refuse, especially under the present circumstance when there is so much uncertainty about the future. We are poor people and can’t afford the luxury of turning down the offer,” said one labourer over phone.
It is further learnt that the estates are only engaging those that reside in the quarters provided by the respective corporates.
Those in the know of developments aver that most plantations do not have full-time medical officers.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...