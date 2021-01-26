Soon, chicken festival in Maharashtra to dispel fake news around bird flu

The Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department and the District administration are holding chicken and egg festivals in various districts so as to dispel myths of bird flu, said State Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Sachindra Pratap Singh.

Singh told BusinessLine that the festivals are held so that false news about bird flu and poultry products consumption could be dispelled. An aggressive information campaign has been launched so that the income of 20 lakh poultry farmers does not get affected. Chicken and eggs are the cheapest sources of protein and if properly cooked they are safe for human consumption.

He said that in March-April, 2020 there was rumour doing rounds on the Internet, which claimed thatCovid-19 virus could also spread through chicken and poultry. It led to a decline in the consumption of poultry products and severly affected farmers. An FIR was also registered with the police against rumour mongers.

Since January 8, a total of 18,411 various birds have been recorded dead. So far, 50,975 poultry birds, eight ducks, 38,760 eggs and 54,851 kg of poultry feed has been scientifically destroyed from the bird flu infected zones, as per a press statement issued by the Department.

Investigation on

Singh said that efforts are still underway to contain the spread of bird flu. Since Day 1 of the outbreak in Maharashtra, the district administration has been mobilised for containing it and every unusual bird death is being investigated. The pathology samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal and labs of the Department for confirmation of the virus in the samples.

The Commissioner said that it is the arrival of the migratory birds, which has led to the spread of bird flu in the country with about 10 States reporting cases of bird flu. The migratory birds are infecting crows and Eggrets and these local birds are further affecting poultry.

Therefore, the State Animal Husbandry Department along with local gram panchayat is also surveying the backyard poultries for any sign of dead birds.